Svechnikov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

He also added eight shots, two PIM, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Svechnikov has been streaky this season, so Saturday's performance might signal the beginning of a hot stretch, but the 21-year-old still has a strong 10 goals and 24 points through 28 games on the season.