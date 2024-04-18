Svechnikov (rest) will return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Svechnikov had a tough season, missing 23 games with varying injuries, He managed 19 goals and 52 points and came on at the end of the season, picking up two goals and six points during a four-game point streak to end the season. Svechnikov is currently on the third line, alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, but he is more than capable of being a top-six forward.