Svechnikov recorded two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Svechnikov set up Dmitry Orlov's goal midway through the first period before adding a second helper on Sebastian Aho's eventual game-winning tally in the second. It's Svechnikov's second straight two-assist game. The 24-year-old winger had 19 goals and 52 points in 59 regular-season contests.