Svechnikov notched two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

One of Svechnikov's helpers came on the power play. The 24-year-old is rounding into form just in time for the playoffs -- he's earned six points over his last four contests. The winger is up to 19 goals, 33 helpers, 144 shots on net, 142 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 59 outings this season.