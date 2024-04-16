Svechnikov (rest) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Svechnikov is one of several key regulars who won't play in Carolina's regular-season finale. They are all being rested before the start of the playoffs. Svechnikov produced 19 goals, 52 points, 144 shots on net and 142 hits in 59 appearances this campaign.
