Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the second period with a Michigan goal, the third of his career. Svechnikov has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, but that comes on the heels of a 10-game goal drought. He's had a tough, injury-marred season, but he needs one more goal in Carolina's final three games to record the fifth 20-goal campaign of his career.