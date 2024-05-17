Svechnikov registered two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Svechnikov had a secondary assist on the power play and a primary helper at even strength in Thursday's defeat. The 24-year-old added one shot, one block, four hits and a minus-1 rating in 19:04 of ice time. The Russian forward did have six points in as many games this series, but he found the back of the net only once. He finished the postseason with 11 points in 11 contests. Svechnikov has five years remaining on his current contract heading into the offseason.