Morrissey (lower body) might be available to return Tuesday against Carolina, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

As expected, Morrissey won't play Sunday versus Tampa Bay after leaving Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida early in the third period. He has racked up 15 goals, 67 points, 140 shots on net, 102 blocks and 78 hits in 66 games this season. Morrissey will be replaced in the lineup by Dylan Samberg on Sunday against the Lightning.