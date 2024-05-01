Morrissey scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Morrissey's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The defenseman had three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, four hits and 12 blocked shots over five playoff contests. He had 69 points 103 blocks and a plus-34 rating in 81 regular-season outings, his second straight high-quality campaign. Look for Morrissey to continue to serve on the top pairing and first power-play unit in 2024-25.