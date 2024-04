Morrissey will sit out the season finale versus Vancouver on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey joins a number of Jets players in skipping the season finale in order to rest up for the postseason. The blueliner has been red hot of late with two goals and nine helpers in his last eight contests, including five points with the man advantage. Without Morrissey in the lineup against the Canucks, Neal Pionk figures to see an uptick in power-play ice time.