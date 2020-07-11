According to general manager Julien BriseBois, Stamkos suffered a lower-body injury during Phase 2 training and won't be a full participant in Tampa Bay's upcoming training camp, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Stamkos' injury isn't related to the core muscle surgery he underwent in late February, but it's nontheless disconcerting that the oft-injured sniper is already hurting before training camp has even gotten underway. The good news is he's expected to be ready when games get underway in Toronto on Aug. 1, so those participating in playoff pools can still draft the 30-year-old forward with relative confidence. Stamkos will, of course, be an attractive option in all postseason fantasy formats after racking up 29 goals and 66 points in just 57 games this campaign.