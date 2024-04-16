Stamkos scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Stamkos got Tampa on the board early in the second period, beating Eric Comrie with a wrister off a Buffalo turnover to tie the game 1-1. The 34-year-old Stamkos has now reached the 40-goal threshold in seven of his 16 NHL seasons. He's been on fire down the stretch, tallying 11 goals and 14 points in his last nine games. Stamkos will enter Wednesday's season finale with 79 points (40 goals, 39 assists) across 78 games this year.