Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

The veteran forward got Nashville on the board late in the first period, potting his 10th goal of the season after the puck squirted over to him during a scrum in front of Joel Hofer and caught the goalie out of position. It was Stamkos' first multi-point effort since Oct. 25, but he has yet to go two straight games in 2026-27 without getting onto the scoresheet. Through 17 contests, Stamkos is proving last season's resurgence wasn't just a dead cat bounce, racking up 19 points with over half of his production (six goals, five assists) coming on the power play.