Stamkos picked up a goal and one assist in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Sunday.

Stamkos provided a secondary assist late in the first period to tie the game up for the Lightning. He would add a power-play goal with 10 seconds left in the game to pull his team within one, but it would be too late for a comeback. The 34-year-old winger also added three hits, three shots on net and two PIM in 15:52 of ice time. It was Stamkos' 28th multi-point playoff game, second in Lightning history only behind teammate Nikita Kucherov. The Lightning return to the ice on Tuesday for Game 2 in Florida.