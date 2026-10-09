Stamkos plated two power-play assists, placed two shots on net and dished out two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Stamkos continued his hot start to the new season in Thursday's clash, where he extended his point streak to four games. He played a key role in the 5-2 win, where he had the primary helper on Matthew Wood's power-play tally before picking up the secondary assist on Ryan O'Reilly's go-ahead goal at a man advantage late in the contest. Overall, the 36-year-old Stamkos is up to three assists, six points, 10 shots on net and five hits across four games in 2026-27. Thursday's pair of points also helped the 19-year NHL veteran stay ahead of a point per game across 1,250 regular-season contests, where he now has 635 assists and 1,262 points. He's shown no signs of slowing down to begin the new season, making Stamkos one of the top waiver-wire pickups across all fantasy formats.