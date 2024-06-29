Stamkos is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said Friday that he's not sure the two sides will reach an agreement on a new deal, reports NHL.com.

There's loads of speculation that the Bolts offered a $24 million deal, but over eight years to lower the AAV to $3 million. Stamkos, who is 34, scored 40 goals and had 81 points in 2023-24. He's Tampa Bay's all-time franchise leader in games played (1,082), goals (555), points (1,137), even-strength goals (336), even-strength points (707), power-play goals (214), power-play points (422), overtime goals (13), game-winning goals (85) and shots (3,332). Stamkos is best deployed on the wing, but can still play down the middle. And there are many teams who will line up the Brinks trucks to get him on a deal, especially those seeking leadership and Cup experience.