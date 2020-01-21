Sissons (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

The Admirals are in action three times before Nashville's next matchup with Toronto on Jan. 27, so it's a perfect situation to get Sissons some game minutes without missing any NHL contests. Barring a setback, the winger could be back in the mix following the All-Star break, though he will need to be activated off injured reserve.