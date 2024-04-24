Sissons scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.
Sissons led the Predators' forwards with his four blocks. The 30-year-old also chipped in with the team's third goal. Sissons had a career year in 2023-24 with 15 goals, 35 points, 131 shots on net, 138 hits and 57 blocked shots over 81 regular-season appearances. He's often played in a second-line role this year, offering two-way appeal on the ice and modest fantasy value for his all-around game.
