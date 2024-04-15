Share Video

Sissons (rest) is expected to play Monday against Pittsburgh, according to Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Sissons is poised to return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's 6-4 win over Columbus for roster management purposes. He has supplied 15 goals, 35 points, 127 shots on net in 80 contests this campaign.

