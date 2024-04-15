Sissons (rest) is expected to play Monday against Pittsburgh, according to Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.
Sissons is poised to return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's 6-4 win over Columbus for roster management purposes. He has supplied 15 goals, 35 points, 127 shots on net in 80 contests this campaign.
