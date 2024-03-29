Sissons notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Sissons helped out on the first of Jason Zucker's two goals in the first period. The helper was Sissons' 200th career point, a milestone he reached in his 610th appearance. He has three assists over his last seven games, giving him 35 points, 119 shots on net, 129 hits and a minus-2 rating through 73 contests overall.