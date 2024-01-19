Watch Now:

Sissons earned an assist in a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sissons may have ended a five-game pointless streak but still hasn't bent the twine in six straight contests dating back to Jan. 4 versus Calgary. During his goal slump, the veteran winger managed just 10 shots and will likely need to start shooting the puck more if he is going to get one past an opposing keeper.

