Fox was activated from COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Fox will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flyers. this is a significant boost for the Rangers' blue line, as Fox has provided two goals, 15 points and 53 blocked shots through 26 games. The 23-year-old should slot back in on the first defensive pairing and the top power-play unit.