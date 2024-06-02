Fox recorded his eighth assist of the playoffs in Saturday's 2-1 season-ending loss against Florida in Game 6.

Fox had the secondary assist on Artemi Panarin's goal late in the third period, but New York couldn't pull off the comeback. Fox added one shot, three hits, two blocks and a plus-1 rating in 24:11 of ice time. The 26-year-old led New York's blueliners in points this postseason with eight. That is not surprising, but he did not score a goal in 16 contests. There's speculation that the star defenseman could've been battling an injury, but there should be clarification on that front in the coming days.