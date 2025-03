Fox notched one goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against Vancouver on Saturday.

Fox tied the game at 1-1 with the lone goal in the second stanza before a wild third period. The 27-year-old bluelinder assisted on J.T. Miller's empty-netter for his 14th multi-point performance of 2024-25. Fox has accounted for six goals and 52 points through 63 appearances this campaign.