Fox notched a shorthanded assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fox helped out on Vincent Trocheck's empty-netter on the penalty kill late in the third period. The 27-year-old Fox saw 20:36 of ice time in his return from an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury, so he was a little sheltered, though the Rangers played a strong game and spread the ice time around all three defense pairings. Fox is up to 49 points (16 on the power play, three shorthanded), 100 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 59 appearances this season. Fantasy managers can activate him right away.