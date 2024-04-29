Fox had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Fox helped out on Artemi Panarin's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. After a slow start in the postseason, Fox has a helper in each of the last two games. He's added four shots on net, 13 blocked shots and four hits over four playoff outings. Fox put up 73 points over 72 regular-season games and should continue to provide strong all-around play from his spot on the Rangers' top pairing.