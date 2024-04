Fox notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Fox has six helpers and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. The 26-year-old helped out on a Mika Zibanejad goal in the second period, which tied the game at 1-1. Fox is up to 69 points (31 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 116 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 68 appearances. He's had another excellent season in a top-pairing role, serving as a strong and steady two-way defenseman.