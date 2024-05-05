Fox logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Fox has a helper in each of the last three games after he was held off the scoresheet in the first two contests of the playoffs. The defenseman has added four shots on net, 15 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating. Fox will see a heavy workload on the Rangers' top pairing and first power-play unit, but he may have to focus more on defense since the Hurricanes boast a strong top six.