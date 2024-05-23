Fox was held without a point in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Florida in Game 1 of the series.

Fox's 24:56 of ice time was the most of any skater on either side in the contest, but he was unable to help New York's offense in the loss. The 26-year-old had five blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. It's the fifth consecutive outing that Fox has failed to register a point, a rare occurrence for the star defenseman. The Long Island native has four points (no goals) and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests so far during the playoffs.