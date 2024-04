Fox emerged with a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Capitals to take Game 3.

This is the first point for Fox all series, which comes as a bit of a surprise after watching him dole out 56 helpers on the way to 73 total points in the regular season. Nonetheless, the Rangers have the momentum and are in prime position to try and advance to the conference semifinals in Sunday's Game 4 on the road.