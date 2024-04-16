Fox scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Fox has multiple shorthanded points in each of the last four seasons. The defenseman has also recorded three straight 70-point campaigns, finishing 2023-24 with a career-high 17 goals and 56 helpers over 72 appearances. Fox also earned 33 power-play points, 123 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating. The 26-year-old defenseman remains one of the best in the league at his position, and he'll be tasked with a workhorse role during the Rangers' postseason run.