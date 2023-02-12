Forsberg (lower body) will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of his injury, according to a report on CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

Forsberg was reported to be able to move his extremities in hospital, so that's a relief after he was stretchered off the ice in Saturday's loss to Edmonton. He was injured when the Oilers' Zach Hyman fell on top of him in the crease after being pushed by a Sens' defender in a net-front battle. It is believed to be a serious injury -- Forsberg was yelling in pain and medical staff removed his pads before strapping him to the stretcher.