Forsberg was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Devils.

His game had more holes than Swiss cheese. After a four-game winning streak in February, Forsberg has essentially fallen on his face. He's 2-4-0 in his last seven starts, and that span includes two games where he was pulled. Suffice to say Forsberg is a fantasy risk, so deploy him at your own peril.