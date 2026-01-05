Giles was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Giles has spent most of this season in the minors, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after John Klingberg (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Across three appearances with the Sharks this year, Giles has recorded an assist, three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 8:52 of ice time, and he'll provide additional depth since several of the team's forwards are dealing with injuries.