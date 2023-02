Rossi has 26 points in 25 AHL games since his demotion, Thomas Williams of Hockeywilderness.com reports.

Rossi, who was selected ninth overall in 2020, had only one assist in 16 games with the Wild before he was sent to the AHL to regain his confidence. Well, it sure looks like he is playing with plenty of confidence, as he has three goals and 10 points during his current seven-game points streak. Do not be surprised if Rossi is recalled from the minors in the near future.