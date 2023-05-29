The Oakland Athletics have gotten off to an MLB-worst 10-45 record during the 2023 season. Their struggles continued on Sunday as the A's were dominated by the Houston Astros in a 10-1 loss.

During Sunday's contest, the Astros Twitter account even took some time to troll the A's shortcomings. Following Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez blasting a solo home run in the ninth inning to make it a 10-1 game, the Astros tweeted "10 runs in front of tens of fans," which was escorted by a video of Alvarez's home run. The tweet has since been removed form the Astros account.

The Astros outscored the A's 21-6 during the three-game weekend series. It was the latest rough stretch for an A's team that has lost 11 consecutive games dating back to May 17. The A's are pace for a 29-133 record this season, which would be MLB's worst mark since the 1899 season.

The A's attendance has been the worst in the majors this season as they're averaging 8,887 fans per game, according to Baseball Reference. No other MLB team is averaging less than 12,000 fans per contest.

Oakland also had the league's lowest average attendance in 2022 at 7,915 fans per game.

The 2023 low attendance numbers come after the A's have put plans into motion to relocate to Las Vegas. The team recently released renderings of a potential $1.5 billion stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip, but no deal has been finalized.