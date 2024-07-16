This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to everyone, but especially to ...

TEOSCAR HERNÁNDEZ

Bobby Witt Jr. watched it fly, long, high and straightaway, and gave a little wave, as if to say, "Go, ball."

Didn't work.

Witt's final swing of the final round came up just short, and with that, Teoscar Hernández became the first Dodgers player to win the Home Run Derby.

It certainly wasn't easy for Hernández, who had the lowest score among the four contestants who advanced past the new-look first round -- Alec Bohm, José Ramírez, Witt and Hernández -- and then topped Bohm head-to-head in the second round, 16 home runs to 15.

Hernández then used a hot streak in the abbreviated final round to put up 14 dingers and (barely) beat Witt's 13.

Despite the thrilling finish, the new-look first round -- in which there was a 40-pitch limit and the top four advanced -- was a dud. The numbers back it up:

There were 138 total home runs hit in the first round, down from 195 last year.

Bohm led the way with 21 home runs in the first round. Last year, five of the eight batters hit at least 24.

But it's not just the numbers. It was the overall atmosphere, writes Matt Snyder, who was there.

Snyder: "One of the things that made the clock era so successful was the close head-to-head matchups. We lost a lot of that juice by having the eight participants just hit and then taking the top four. ... I still fondly remember the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field when Matt Olson sent a scorcher down the right field line, only to see it end up foul as his time expired. He lost by one to Trey Mancini. That was incredible. We lost moments like that."

Luckily, Hernández and Witt gave us a memorable final round, an exciting precursor to tonight's All-Star Game.

👍 Honorable mentions

😣 And not such a good morning for ...

INGRID ANDRESS (AND OUR EARS)

I have heard some bad national anthems. This one -- ahead of the Home Run Derby -- might have been the worst.

And I say this as someone who has listened to (and liked) Ingrid Andress' music! Let's hope there are better performances ahead.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 EA Sports' College Football 25 tips



It's here, and it's beautiful. At least, that's what I've heard. NCAA College Football 25 has arrived for some special pre-orderers, and their lives have changed for the better.

(Side note: If anyone wants to send this humble newsletter writer a system he can actually play the game on, he would love you forever.)

Anyway, our staff is hyped to have the game here, and after getting an early look, we have tips for how to succeed if you're shaking off the dust from College Football 14. If you're rolling with Ohio State, here's how to take advantage of the Buckeyes' awesome offense.

Crawford: "Definitely 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back) for OSU's offense. Get three wide receivers on the field -- Emeka Egbuka, freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith and either Carnell Tate or Brandon Iniss -- and then rotate TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins at tailback."

Of course, some of you may choose your favorite team, and the real grinders will take on the challenge of a small program. As such, our college football writers explained why you should try out all 134 FBS programs. Yes, really, all 134.

And in case you want to take one last trip down memory lane before moving onto this new era, Austin Nivison composed the "All-EA Sports 'NCAA Football' team," with appearances from some all-time legends.

Here's more:

🏀 Team USA holds on against Australia as Olympics loom

It looked like Team USA would cruise against Australia in its second pre-Olympic showcase game. Then it didn't. After trailing by as many as 24 points, the Boomers cut Team USA's lead to four before the Americans ultimately held on for a 98-92 win.

The United States' offense was much improved from what it was against Canada just days earlier Anthony Davis was terrific with 17 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Devin Booker added 16 points, also off the bench, and hit crucial free throws.

was terrific with 17 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. added 16 points, also off the bench, and hit crucial free throws. The Americans also made 12 of 29 3-pointers (41.4%) after shooting 7 for 23 (30.4%) from deep against Canada.

Australia did expose some areas of concern, though, with 68 points in the paint. Jock Landale had 20 points, and Josh Giddey had 17, getting into the paint with ease. The Americans also had 18 turnovers.

Yes, Team USA has barely played together, and yes, I expect a different level of intensity and focus once Olympic play opens July 28. No, Kevin Durant hasn't played yet, and neither has Derrick White. It's clear the chemistry isn't close to what the Americans would like, and that's OK. But one of James Herbert's big takeaways was the miscues.

Herbert: "Steve Kerr will surely not be pleased with this, but perhaps it can serve as a learning experience. As much talent as they have defensively, they will give opponents the chance to score if they consistently cough the ball up and let them get out in transition. ... If this is still happening in France, though, Team USA could find themselves in games that are much closer than they need to be."

🏀 WNBA Power Rankings: Here come the Aces

Don't take it from me. Take it from Jack Maloney:

Maloney: "There is no historic ranking of the best single weeks by individual players, but if there were, A'ja Wilson's recent three-game stretch would be up there with the best ever. ... Here's a look at each individual performance:

vs. Seattle: 24 points, 20 rebounds, three steals, four blocks

vs. Atlanta: 33 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, five blocks

vs. Washington: 28 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks

That is ... uh ... very good. Here's the entire list of players who have done that in a three-game span in WNBA history: A'ja Wilson. That's it.

Behind the runaway MVP favorite, the Aces have won 11 of their last 12 ahead of tonight's game with the Sky, their final game before the All-Star/Olympic break. As such, Las Vegas climbed in Jack's Power Rankings.

Liberty (previous: 2) Aces (3) Sun (1) Lynx (4) Storm (5)

Furthermore, Wilson continues to make history while lifting up the WNBA's young stars, Isabel Gonzalez details in this terrific story.

⚽ Way-too-early 2026 World Cup Power Rankings

The summer of soccer has come to a close with Spain on top of UEFA and Argentina the champions of CONMEBOL. While it may seem like there's still a long way to go until the 2026 World Cup, there's really not.

These were the last big international tournaments before then -- hence why the USMNT's early exit was so disappointing, why Gregg Berhalter was fired and why the next hire is crucial -- and opportunities to get the top team together will be few and far between.

Having said that, Jonathan Johnson dropped his way-too-early (never-too-early in my opinion) 2026 World Cup Power Rankings.

Argentina Spain England Colombia France

Finally, Chuck Booth wonders if Argentina's hiring process can help the USMNT.

