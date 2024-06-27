EA Sports unveiled its top-rated offenses and defenses for the upcoming "College Football 25" video game with a couple of lists sure that is sure to spark debate among college football fans. Topping the chart offensively is Georgia's unit — led by quarterback Carson Beck — that came in with a 94 rating.

Also scoring a 94 is the Oregon offense that will be guided by Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Both the Bulldogs and Ducks are among the favorites to compete for the national title, and most of the offenses featured among the game's top 10 are expected to be in the mix for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

However, there was one surprise team that slipped into EA Sports' evaluation of the nation's top offenses. Colorado, coached by Deion Sanders and quarterbacked by his son Shedeur Sanders, came in at No. 8 on the list with a rating of 89.

Here's a look at the top 10 highest-rated offenses in "College Football 25":

Rank School Rating 1. Georgia 94 2. Oregon 94 3. Alabama 91 4. Texas 91 5. Ohio State 89 6. LSU 89 7. Miami 89 8. Colorado 89 9. Missouri 89 10. Clemson 87

Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023 and is a legitimate 2025 NFL Draft prospect. But the Buffaloes as a unit ranked 80th nationally in total offense at 363.6 yards per game last season while struggling with pass protection and in the run game.

Deion Sanders overhauled the program's offensive line during the offseason, but the Buffaloes still face an uphill climb to bowl eligibility as they transition from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. Thus, CU's inclusion as a top-10 offense in the video game makes it an outlier among College Football 25's other top-ranked offenses, all of which belong to teams with more realistic CFP aspirations.

The game's defensive rankings won't raise quite as many eyebrows. But among the teams left out of the top 10 with the most obvious case for inclusion were Iowa and Florida State, both of which have fielded fierce units in recent seasons and are expected to do so again in 2024. Here's the breakdown of the game's top 10 defenses.

Rank School Rating 1. Ohio State 96 2. Georgia 94 3. Oregon 90 4. Alabama 90 5. Clemson 90 6. Notre Dame 90 7. Michigan 90 8. Texas 88 9. Penn State 88 10. Utah 88

The full rundown of game's top 25 offenses and defenses can be found here. EA Sports "College Football 25" is set to release on July 19.