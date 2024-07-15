A'ja Wilson is one of the top players in the WNBA and it turns out the two-time MVP is also a favorite among the rookies across the league.

Since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Wilson has seen a successful career as a six-time All-Star, two time WNBA champion, two-time MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. While she does what is best for her and her team, Wilson has also made an effort to help grow the game by helping out the new players.

Aces rookie Kate Martin has talked about how Wilson helped her with gaining more confidence through the transition from college to the league. Martin had one of her best performances of the season with 12 points and seven rebounds during the Aces' 99-88 victory against the Indiana Fever on May 25.

"A'ja has instilled a lot of confidence in me." Martin said after the game. "She is going to tell me to believe in myself and look to score. That's what I'm out there for."

Wilson, along with other Aces players, loves having fun with Martin and sometimes teases her with pranks such as pretending the team bus is leaving her behind. However, there is a good friendship between them and Wilson even got her a birthday cake.

Martin gets to work with Wilson on a daily basis, but some of the game's other rising stars from the Class of 2024 have had their own noteworthy interactions with Wilson.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

"I love A'ja," Reese said. "She was mentoring me when I was [in college] at Maryland, and she's been someone I've always tried to model my game after on and off the court."

Reese has now made it to the league and plays for an opposing team, but Wilson said she is still willing to be there for Reese.

"I saw the potential that she had," Wilson said. "She found her own path and her own journey, but she knows that I'm a call away, even if we're competitors. Like, I'm gonna always be there. That's kind of how my mentorship works."

Wilson and Reese are the top two rebounders in the league, and that has not gone unnoticed.

"That is going to be Angel's biggest thing: translation," Wilson said. "Translating over from college to the pros is just rebounding the basketball. She has a knack for it and that's not what a lot of people have. So, it's pretty cool to kind of see her flourish in that situation and flourish in life."

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

As the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and her reputation as the Division I all-time leading scorer, Clark came into the league with a lot of pressure. When talking about the former Iowa star, Wilson asked for some of the pressure to be lifted off Clark's shoulders.

"She's learning and growing just like every one else. People don't give her a chance," Wilson said. "We tell our rookies every day that this is new. You're coming into a whole new world and starting over. The questions are only annoying because she is young. She's a rookie. [The media] keeps asking us these questions as if she's a grown-ass woman who has been in this league for years. She's doing her job and we are doing ours."

Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks



Before getting injured, Brink was one of the most impressive rookies this season. She faced Wilson on May 18, and despite the Sparks losing that encounter, Wilson had a lot of praise for her, saying Brink has a "bright future" ahead of her.

"I've obviously looked up to her for a long time," Brink told CBS Sports. "Before the game I told her I'm just really happy for her and her success. She is definitely one of the best. She's the MVP for a reason in this league, because she is just versatile, she can literally do everything. She has great size. She was Defensive Player of the Year as well, which I look up to.

"That means a lot coming from the MVP. I just hope to have an impact like hers. I want to play in this league for a long time and continue build it up like she has."

Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics

Edwards told CBS Sports Network that she screamed with excitement when Wilson reached out to her before they even played against each other. Wilson told her to keep pushing the boundaries because the ceiling was high. She also challenged Edwards to work on her game at both ends of the floor.

The rookie was glad to have the opportunity to play against her.

"It was pretty cool. I got my buckets on her. I got locked up a little bit but then she got her buckets on me too," Edwards said after their first meeting on June 29. "It was just a good competitive game. I love that matchup, she's such a dominant player; longer, taller, stronger than me so it was a bit of a challenge for me. I like challenges and I think it was fun competing against her."

Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Wilson hasn't said much about Cardoso publicly, but she has a lot of love for the Gamecocks and this interaction was too good to not make this list. It also shows that whether you are a rookie or a veteran, Wilson is coming to play.

Her relationship with South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is so close that the Aces star refers to her as her "second mom." There is a similar relationship between Staley and Cardoso, and the coach showed she takes her mama bear role very seriously. Wilson blocked a shot from the rookie when their teams faced on June 27, and Staley had something to say.

"Don't do that to Kamilla! Do not do that to Kamilla!" the coach said in a video posted on social media. "I'm gonna fight. I'm gonna fight. I'm gonna fight. I'm gonna fight."

Wilson's reply did not disappoint.

"Dawn Stanley always told me don't take any plays off ... now she wanna fight."