EA Sports revealed its ratings for its top 25 teams in the upcoming "College Football 25" video game on Friday, just three weeks before the game's long-awaited release. Georgia, which has won two of the past three national titles, tops the list with an overall rating of 95 and is closely followed by Ohio State and Oregon, which have ratings of 93.

Eight teams came in with an overall rating of 90 or better in EA Sports' evaluation, which was released the day after EA unveiled which squads will have the top offensive and defensive ratings.

While the top 25 is largely a conglomeration of established college football programs expected to compete for College Football Playoff bids, there are a couple of noticeable snubs such as Missouri, Tennessee and Kansas State. And at least one rating stands in stark contrast to how most experts are forecasting the upcoming season: Colorado ranks No. 16 on EA Sports' list, despite the fact that many sportsbooks have set the Buffaloes' regular-season win total at 5.5.

Colorado's lofty rating comes in large part on the back of an offense that earned the game's No. 8 rating as an 89. But perhaps even more surprising is that the Buffaloes rank No. 20 in the game's defense rating after ranking No. 127 nationally in total defense last season during coach Deion Sanders' debut campaign.

Here's a look at the top 25 highest-rated teams in "College Football 25":

Rank School Rating 1. Georgia 95 2. Ohio State 93 3. Oregon 93 4. Alabama 92 5. Texas 92 6. Clemson 90 7. Notre Dame 90 8. LSU 90 9. Penn State 88 10. Utah 88 11. Michigan 88 12. Florida State 88 13. Miami 88 14. Texas A&M 88 15. Ole Miss 88 16. Colorado 87 17. Oklahoma 87 18. Wisconsin 87 19. USC 87 20. Virginia Tech 87 21. NC State 87 22. Kansas 87 23. Arizona 87 24. Oklahoma State 87 25. Iowa 87

The Big Ten and SEC each have seven teams featured in the top 25, while the ACC and Big 12 each have five. Notre Dame cracked the ranking at No. 7 as an independent. EA Sports "College Football 25" is set to release on July 19.