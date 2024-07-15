UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been charged with assault and interference with communications related to an incident with a drug-testing agent from Drug Free Sport on March 30. A virtual bond hearing scheduled related to the charges has been scheduled for July 17.

The assault charge is a petty misdemeanor while interference with communications is a misdemeanor. If convicted on both counts, Jones could face less than one year in jail and multiple fines.

A police report was previously filed on April 5. In the report, the agent, Crystal Martinez, alleged that she arrived at Jones' home in Albuquerque, N.M., to collect a sample for the company, which serves as the UFC's anti-doping program partner. Martinez and her partner attempted to collect a urine sample, which Jones initially said he could not provide after attempting to do so. After offering to blood test Jones instead, Jones allegedly became agitated and grabbed Martinez's cell phone and began recording her.

Martinez claimed Jones appeared intoxicated and said that people who come to his house "end up dead."

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester's life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug," Jones wrote on social media after the incident. "Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration, it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend's birthday party at my home, and believe it's perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.

"I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."

This is just the latest in a slew of legal troubles that have plagued Jones' spectacular professional fighting career.

Here's a brief look at Jones' controversies outside the cage.