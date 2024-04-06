Jon Jones could be facing legal trouble once again. Police are investigating an incident in which Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion, is alleged to have assaulted and threatened to kill a drug-testing agent from Drug Free Sport on March 30.

According to a police report filed on April 5, the agent arrived at Jones' home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to collect a sample for the company, which serves as the UFC's anti-doping program partner. The agent and her partner attempted to collect a urine sample, which Jones initially said he could not provide after attempting to do so. After offering to blood test Jones instead, Jones became agitated and grabbed the agent's cell phone and began recording her.

The agent claimed Jones appeared intoxicated and said that people who come to his house "end up dead."

The agents eventually completed the collection process with the agent stating to police that she was asked to speak with the UFC before filing a police report, eventually deciding to go ahead with the process.

While online court records show no current charges pending against Jones, the police report states a summons was issued on April 5 and that Jones was charged with assault and interference with communications, as a result of taking the agent's phone.

Jones took to social media to defend himself shortly after the news broke.

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester's life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug," Jones wrote. "Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration, it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend's birthday party at my home, and believe it's perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.

"I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."

Throughout his career, Jones has proven to be his own toughest opponent. Despite only a single professional loss, which came by controversial disqualification in 2009, Jones lost the light heavyweight championship on multiple occasions due to out-of-the-cage missteps.

Here's a brief look at Jones' controversies outside the cage.