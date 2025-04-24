The Boston Red Sox (14-11) and the Seattle Mariners (13-11) close out their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. These teams split the first two games. Boston won 8-3 on Tuesday, with the Mariners taking Game 2 of the series 8-5 on Wednesday night. Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA) gets the start for Seattle, while Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.13 ERA) will take the hill for Boston.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Boston is a -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Red Sox odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Red Sox vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2025 MLB season on a 13-6 run on top-rated MLB betting picks (+415). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Red Sox:

Mariners vs. Red Sox money line: Seattle +144, Boston -172 at FanDuel

Mariners vs. Red Sox over/under: 8 runs

Mariners vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+116)

Why the Red Sox can cover

Shortstop Trevor Story has a great eye at the plate with an effortless swing to push the ball all over the diamond. Story leads the team in batting average (.319), home runs (5), and hits (30). On April 21 against the Chicago White Sox, Story went 3-of-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Third baseman Alex Bregman is batting .302 with four home runs and 19 RBI in his first season with Boston. He heads into Thursday's contest on a four-game hitting streak. In Tuesday's win over Seattle, Bregman went 2-of-5 with two doubles and three runs driven in.

Why the Mariners can cover

Catcher Cal Raleigh gives the Mariners a power hitter who can generate extra base hits. This season, he's tied for first in the league in home runs (9) to go along with 16 RBI and a .946 OPS. He's driven in a run in two of his last four games. On Tuesday, Raleigh went 1-of-4 with a double.

Third baseman Dylan Moore has good power at the plate. Moore is hitting .277 with five home runs and seven RBI. On April 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the 32-year-old was 2-of-5 with a solo homer. As a team, Seattle is aggressive on the base paths. The Mariners have racked up 32 steals this season, which ranks third in the majors.

How to make Mariners vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs.

So who wins Mariners vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value?