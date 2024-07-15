Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is ready to represent Team USA gymnastics in her third Summer Games in Paris. She left the 2020 Tokyo Games early due to the gymnastics mental block known as the "twisties," but in the last three years she has moved on -- although not everyone else has.

Biles said she is still reminded by critics about how she withdrew from several events to focus on her mental health, and they continue to ask if she is going to do it again.

"They'll still say like, 'Oh my gosh, you're going to quit again? Or are you going to quit again?'" Biles said, per the Associated Press. "And If I did, what are you going to do about it? Tweet me some more? Like I've already dealt with it for three years. But yeah, they want to see us fail."

Biles is ready to prove doubters wrong and has even deemed Paris the home of her "redemption tour."

At 27 years old, Biles could potentially become the oldest women's all-around Olympic gold medalist since the Soviet Union's Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952 at age 30. Biles would also become the oldest American woman to win gold in gymnastics, with the oldest currently being Aly Raisman at age 22 in 2016.

That was the same year Biles made her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro. She won four gold medals there along with a bronze. In Tokyo, she earned one bronze and one silver.

Biles definitely has doubters, but she also has a lot of fans -- one of them being basketball star LeBron James. In a recent interview with ESPN, the four-time NBA champion had a lot of praise for what the gymnast has done on and off the floor.

"She's the best," James said. "It's that simple.

"Simone is super dope. And she's an inspiration to my daughter and to all, not only Black girls in the world, but also, kids, anyone, not only just in gymnastics, but any field."