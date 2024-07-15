DALLAS -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin began his appearance at SEC Media Days on Monday by sharing a remembrance of his father, Monte Kiffin. The legendary NFL and college football defensive coordinator died on July 11 at the age of 84.

"There's very few superheroes and very few great ones that loved everyone and tried to help everyone they came in touch with forever," Kiffin said. "Whether you were big or small, wherever you were, he tried to help."

Kiffin said people around him used the word "superhero" when telling stories of the elder Kiffin. Another spoke of meeting Monte Kiffin in a gas station and saying that Monte treated the fan like a close friend though they'd never met.

Monte Kiffin was a revolutionary defensive coordinator best known for creating the "Tampa 2" defense, which permeated the NFL level. After his 25-year stint in the NFL, Monte joined Lane in both on- and off-field roles with USC, Tennessee, FAU and Ole Miss, including as a player personnel analyst at Ole Miss through the 2023 season.

"I'm really grateful and thankful to so many people that have supported us during this challenging week all over the country, especially the Oxford and Ole Miss community," Kiffin said. "It's been an amazing outpouring of support of stories from former players, former coaches and especially from former staff."

Kiffin enters his fourth season at Ole Miss and eighth in the SEC after leading the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history. The Rebels have high expectations entering 2024 and were picked No. 6 in CBS Sports' post-spring top 25.

"We as a group in this league honor and share in those condolences and sympathies with Lane," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.