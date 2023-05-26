Although the Oakland Athletics' proposed relocation to Las Vegas has yet to be finalized, renderings for a new stadium on the Strip have been released. Here's a look at the architectural drawings of the 30,000-seat ballpark that the club hopes to build on a nine-acre site, all at an estimated cost of $1.5 billion:

Upon release of the renderings, team president Dave Kaval said in a statement:

"We are excited to share our vision for the A's potential new home. As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth and fostering investments in the community. "Thanks to the vision of Bally's and GLPI, we have the opportunity to bring baseball to one of the most energetic locations in Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Nevada governor, legislative leaders, Clark County commissioners and the Southern Nevada communities as we move forward with plans on our new home."

The A's are still seeking significant public funding for the stadium project, and legislative approval of a funding package is one of the most significant remaining hurdles. Nevada governor Joe Lombardo recently announced a tentative agreement on a bill for public, and the next step is for the funding bill to be formally introduced into the Nevada Legislature. The level of public funding is expected to be significantly less than the $395 million — or the original $500 million — the club had been seeking.

Any move by the A's to Las Vegas or anywhere else will require approval from MLB's other 29 teams, and commissioner Rob Manfred recently said such a vote could take place at the owners meetings that begin on June 13.

As for the ballpark, the A's hope to have a new venue built in time for the 2027 season. Their lease in Oakland runs through the 2024 season, and they may look to bridge the gap between venues by playing the 2025 and 2026 seasons at the home of their current Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

If the A's succeed in relocating to Las Vegas, they will become just the second Major League Baseball team in recent history to move across state lines. The most recent occurrence saw the Montreal Expos, then owned by the league, relocate to Washington, D.C. and become the Nationals. That move took place before the 2005 season. The A's have called Oakland home since 1968.