Tuesday marks the first day in July with all of MLB in action for the turn to the final three months of the regular season. The first half has seen huge (and unsurprising) performances from the top players in the sport, such as Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. It's also seen breakout performances from players like Alec Bohm, Jarren Duran and Jurickson Profar, who keen daily Fantasy baseball players have been able to utilize to their advantage in MLB DFS lineups. Which of these stars and breakouts can you trust for the remainder of the season, starting with forming Tuesday MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Juan Soto has been another unsurprising top option in the MLB DFS player pool, and after providing a scare for Yankees fans after his late scratch on Saturday due to a hand injury, Soto had a single with 106.3 mph exit velocity in his first at-bat on Sunday. Daily Fantasy baseball players can confidently insert him into MLB DFS picks on Tuesday against the Reds, but is this a good matchup for the high-priced Yankees outfielder? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Brewers shortstop Willy Adames as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Adames went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, returning 15.7 points on FanDuel and 13 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, July 2. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. The 23-year-old has seen an increase in each category of his slash line in his second MLB season, and he's currently hitting .261 with a .705 OPS through 85 games. He leads baseball in at-bats as he's generating plenty of opportunities to produce and score for MLB DFS picks at the top of the Yankees' lineup that is second in baseball in runs scored (437).

Volpe, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, quickly became one of the most exciting prospects in the Yankees' organization. He played in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game and also climbed to a top-five position in MLB prospect rankings. Volpe has scored 58 runs in 85 games this season, nearly surpassing his 62 runs in 159 games last year, as he's certainly benefiting from being at the top of a lineup featuring Soto and Judge. The Reds are scheduled to start Graham Ashcraft against the Yankees on Tuesday, and the right-handed pitcher had allowed 10 runs over nine innings over his last two starts.

McClure is also rostering Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz ($4,100 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Diaz had a double on Sunday one game after having his 20-game hitting streak snapped. The 32-year-old is hitting .356 with 12 RBI and 13 runs scored since June 7. Diaz led the American League with a .330 batting average last season, and he's showcasing that consistent hitting over the past month as an asset for MLB DFS lineups.

Diaz has a 92.5 average exit velocity this season, which is better than 93% of baseball. He's consistently had one of the highest average exit velocities in baseball over the last three seasons, including finishing at the 98th percentile in the metric last season. Diaz has a hard-hit percentage at the 89th percentile this year after being at the 97th percentile last year. With an xBA of .278 compared to his traditional batting average at .271, it would appear he's run into some bad luck, and with metrics as strong as he has, McClure sees Diaz as a value at his current price point for MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 2, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.