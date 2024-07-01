Remember the 2021 Giants? That season was obviously a bit weird as it was the first full one since we dealt with COVID-19, but if you recall, not a ton of people thought the Giants would be strong contenders heading into the season.

Then they started playing the games. And winning. And winning. And winning some more. They were 50-26 in late June before a four-game losing streak. Many people thought, "OK, here's where the regression kicks in."

Only the Giants had other ideas. They ripped off wins in eight of their next 10 games en route to a ridiculous 107 wins. Only 18 teams in the history of baseball have won 107 games in a season and the Giants heard all season about how they weren't actually that good.

The 2024 Cleveland Guardians have entered that territory for me. No, I'm not suggesting they are taking 107 games. I remember it was about mid-June of 2021 when I said I'm done questioning the Giants and they are highly ranked until they prove they don't deserve it.

The Guardians are 52-30 and have earned the right to stop being questioned. They have seamlessly adjusted from a legend in the dugout in Terry Francona to a rookie manager in Stephen Vogt. The have one of the best all-around players in baseball in José Ramírez. They have a middle-order slugger in Josh Naylor. They have an average fiend who is upping his power game and becoming one of the league's premier leadoff men in Steven Kwan. They have the best bullpen in baseball by a mile (the gap in ERA from the Guardians to the second-place Dodgers is over a half run). They also rank very highly in several team defensive stats, such as defensive efficiency and defensive runs saved. They run the bases well, scoring toward the top of the league in extra-bases taken.

And so many little things in between.

All of this has added up to help overcome a rotation that has struggled. The Guardians have a strong lead in the AL Central and while it certainly isn't insurmountable at six games, I've long since quit questioning the 2024 Guardians, much like the 2021 Giants.