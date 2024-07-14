Georgia slugger Charlie Condon, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 MLB draft class, was selected with the No. 3 pick by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night. Condon played third base and the outfield in college. He was announced as an outfielder at the podium, indicating he will begin his pro career at that position.

Condon was a candidate to go to the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 pick -- Cleveland instead selected Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana -- though he did not have to wait long to hear his name called. Here is what we wrote about Condon leading into the draft:

Condon came into the season perceived as a second-tier collegiate who needed a big spring to cement his spot in the top 10. He more than delivered. He led the NCAA in batting average, slugging percentage, and home runs (his 37 established a new BBCOR Era record). Oh, and he did all that while picking up third base and instilling the belief that that's where he should begin his career. The selling point here is still the bat. Condon, listed at 6-foot-6, possesses big-time strength and the ability to reliably hammer the ball. Additionally, he seldom whiffed; he chased outside the zone less often than some of his powerful peers, like Braden Montgomery and Jac Caglianone; and his batted-ball profile aligned with the current lift-and-pull trend -- that is to say, you can call him Sephiroth with how frequently he takes aim at a cloud. Factor in how Condon survived two years of SEC vetting, and we're comfortable declaring him to be the best player in the class -- even if he doesn't necessarily end up going No. 1 overall.

Condon slashed .433/.556/1.009 with those 37 home runs and more walks (57) than strikeouts (41) with the Bulldogs this spring. He is the first Georgia player selected in the first round since the Seattle Mariners selected righty Emerson Hancock with the No. 6 pick in 2020. Condon is the first Georgia position player selected within the top 10 picks since Gordon Beckham went No. 8 to the Chicago White Sox in 2008.