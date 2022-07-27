Division rivals face off in a matinee time slot on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves visit Citizens Bank Park to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. The game wraps up a three-game series between NL East foes. Charlie Morton takes the ball for the Braves, with Kyle Gibson on the mound to begin the afternoon for the Phillies.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a -145 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds. Before you make any Braves vs. Phillies picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Phillies:

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Braves -145, Phillies +122

Braves vs. Phillies over-under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Braves -1.5

ATL: The Braves are 15-19 in day games

PHL: The Phillies are 18-14 in day games

Braves vs. Phillies picks: See picks here.



Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta's offense is dynamic, deep, and talented. The Braves lead the National League in home runs, with seven players already reaching double-digits in the category this season. Austin Riley ranks No. 2 in the NL in home runs this season, and there are no breaks in Atlanta's lineup. In fact, the Braves also lead the NL in slugging percentage and total bases. Atlanta is also in the top tier of the league in runs scored, doubles, hits, OPS, and batting average, and the Braves are red-hot since the start of June.

Atlanta's pitching projection is also top-notch, with a two-time All-Star on the mound in Charlie Morton and the National League's best bullpen behind him. Morton has a 2.22 ERA in his last seven starts, posting 55 strikeouts in 44.2 innings as he finds his top form and recovers from offseason surgery.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia's offensive attack is based heavily on power. The Phillies are in the top tier of the National League in home runs, OPS, slugging percentage, and total bases. That power gives the Phillies the opportunity to explode at any moment, and the team's run prevention projection is strong for Wednesday.

Former All-Star Kyle Gibson starts the game for Philadelphia, and he has a career-best walk rate of 2.6 per nine innings this season. He has allowed one run or fewer in two of the last three outings, and Philadelphia's bullpen is strongly above-average. The Phillies are in the top three of the NL in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, with more than a strikeout per inning and a top-five mark in home run avoidance. Atlanta's offense is strong, but the Braves also have the most strikeouts and the fewest triples in the NL this season, with a bottom-five mark in walks to boot.

How to make Braves vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Phillies? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Braves vs. Phillies you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.